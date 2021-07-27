Watch: Chan Chun Sing addresses concerns about River Valley High death in ministerial statement

SINGAPORE: Education Minister Chan Chun Sing is speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (Jul 27) to address concerns raised after the death of a River Valley High School student.

On Jul 19, a Secondary 4 student at River Valley High was arrested over the death of a Secondary 1 boy.

The 13-year-old victim was found lying motionless, with multiple wounds, in a school toilet. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. An axe was also seized by the police.

Preliminary investigations showed that the accused and the victim did not know each other.

The 16-year-old has been charged with murder and is in remand for psychiatric assessment.

In a Facebook post last Friday, Mr Chan said there were "understandably concerns from parents and our community" on what was being done to support schools and look out for students in need.

His ministerial statement will address these concerns, he said.

The Ministry of Education has said that schools will continue to be vigilant about campus security following the incident.

Counselling and support have been offered to River Valley High students and teachers affected by the death.

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1800 221 4444

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association of Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.