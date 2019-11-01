Changes in permanent secretary appointments from Nov 18

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) on Friday (Nov 1) announced changes in permanent secretary appointments, which will see five civil servants taking on new portfolios or positions.

Mr Chan Yeng Kit will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Defence) from Dec 2, swapping portfolios with current Permanent Secretary (Health) Chan Heng Kee.



Mr Stanley Loh Ka Leung will take on the roles of Second Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs), Second Permanent Secretary (Social and Family Development) and Second Permanent Secretary (Prime Minister’s Office - Special Duties) from Nov 18.



Mr Loh has served in various appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has been Singapore’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China since March 2012.

Several other changes will take effect from Dec 2.

Mr Ng How Yue will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Law). Mr Ng will also be re-designated as Permanent Secretary (Health Development) at the Ministry of Health, where he will serve full-time "to give greater focus to ageing issues, in addition to public health and health promotion", said PSD.

Mr Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary for the PSD, will take on a second appointment as Permanent Secretary (Law).

