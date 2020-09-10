Tan Gee Paw appointed acting chairman of CAG following Liew Mun Leong retirement

SINGAPORE: The Changi Airport Group (CAG) has appointed Mr Tan Gee Paw its acting chairman, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Thursday (Sep 10).

This comes after former chairman Liew Mun Leong resigned from his public service and business roles with CAG, Surbana Jurong, Temasek Foundation and Temasek International, saying he did not wish for his "current situation" to be a "distraction" to their boards and staff.

Mr Liew's former maid Parti Liyani was recently acquitted by the High Court of stealing S$34,000 worth of items from his family.

MOF said in its statement that it was informed by Mr Liew of his resignation "given extensive publicity arising from the matter involving Ms Parti Liyani".

"The Ministry of Finance has taken note of the observations of the Judge of the High Court, and the further review that the Attorney-General's Chambers is undertaking," said MOF.

"Mr Liew has made significant contributions to the development of Changi Airport as a premier air hub, as CAG’s founding chairman since 2009.

"Under his leadership, CAG has completed Terminal 4 and Jewel, and Changi Airport has won multiple awards as one of the best airports in the world," it added.

"The Ministry thanks Mr Liew for his public service contributions."

CAG on Thursday also released a statement acknowledging Mr Liew's "pivotal role in the corporatisation of Changi Airport".

This "paved the way for Changi to operate more flexibly to meet the challenges of a competitive aviation environment", noted CAG.

"Mr Liew provided stewardship and strategic counsel on three landmark projects simultaneously, namely Terminal 4, Jewel Changi Airport and Changi East.



"CAG thanks Mr Liew for his many years of service to the company, as well as his contributions to the development of Changi Airport over many decades," said the group.

Mr Tan, who has been on the CAG board since May 2017, was previously chairman of the Public Utilities Board (PUB) for 16 years, said the Changi Airport Group.



He is a member of several government committees and is an adjunct professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Mr Tan was previously the principal of Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Permanent Secretary of the then Ministry of the Environment, as well as a special advisor to the Land Transport Authority.