Drone sightings at Changi Airport force closure of one runway, nearly 40 flights affected

SINGAPORE: Nearly 40 flights were affected after drones were spotted flying in the vicinity of Changi Airport, forcing the closure of one runway.

The drones were sighted on Jun 18 and 19, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

This is its response to media queries, in full:

"In response to media queries, there were confirmed sightings of unauthorised drone flying in the vicinity of Changi Airport on 18 and 19 June 2019. To ensure the safety of aircraft operations and passengers, the operations of one runway were suspended for short periods of time between 11pm on 18 June and 9am on 19 June. Changi Airport continued to operate with one runway while operations on the other runway were suspended.

A multi-agency team including the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Changi Airport Group, Singapore Armed Forces and the Singapore Police Force was activated for the search and locate operations. Investigations are ongoing.



The authorities take a serious view of errant operations of unmanned aircraft which may pose threats to aviation or endanger the personal safety of others, and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who contravene regulations. Offenders could face a fine not exceeding $20,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to 12 months, or both."



