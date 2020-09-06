CAG chairman's wife cautioned, son given advisory in 2018 after maid's illegal deployment complaint: MOM

SINGAPORE: The wife of Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong was issued a caution and his son issued an advisory by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in 2018 after their former maid Parti Liyani complained of being illegally deployed.

Ms Parti was acquitted on Friday (Sep 4) of stealing about S$34,000 worth of items from Mr Liew Mun Leong and his family, after she was sentenced to jail in March 2019 for four counts of theft.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice Chan Seng Onn overturned her convictions on Friday and said in his judgment that the Liew family had taken a "pre-emptive first step" to terminate her employment suddenly on Oct 28, 2016 and given her insufficient time to pack, in hope that she would not use the time to make a complaint to MOM.



The court heard she had been deployed to work at Mr Liew Mun Leong's son Karl's home and office on "multiple occasions". This contravened certain MOM regulations, the judgment said.

MOM said on Sunday that Ms Parti made a report in October 2017 of illegal deployment by Mr Liew Mun Leong's wife to Mr Karl Liew's residence between September 2016 and October 2016, and to his office around 2012 and 2013.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The ministry investigated her complaint and found that Mrs Liew deployed her to Mr Karl Liew’s house and office on different occasions," said MOM.

At the conclusion of the investigation in May 2018, MOM issued a caution to Mrs Liew and an advisory to Mr Karl Liew.

"The issuing of a caution, on these facts, is consistent with the approach taken in other similar cases," said MOM.

Earlier on Sunday, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said Justice Chan's findings "raises questions which warrant further investigation".

"AGC will study the judgment to assess what further action, if any, ought to be taken in this case, in the light of (Justice Chan's) comments," said the AGC.



MOM said that in light of the comments made by Justice Chan, the ministry is in consultation with the AGC as to whether "further action, if any, ought to be taken in this case".

In response to CNA's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they noted the High Court's judgment.

"Several observations about (the) police’s investigations have been raised," the force said. "The police are looking into them."