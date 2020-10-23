Changi Airport Group looking to 'further minimise the risk of stray golf balls' after injury to visitor at Changi Jurassic Mile

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group (CAG) is looking into "additional ways" such as putting up nettings in order to "further minimise the risk of stray golf balls" which enter the Changi Jurassic Mile, it said on Friday (Oct 23).

The Changi Jurassic Mile is a permanent outdoor display of dinosaur models along the recently opened Changi Airport Connector linking the airport to East Coast Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CAG's comments, in response to queries from CNA, came after a Facebook post by a man who said that his domestic helper had on Thursday been hit by a golf ball from the nearby Tanah Merah Country Club while walking on the path.



"Changi Airport Group (CAG) regrets this unfortunate incident, which has never happened at the Jurassic Mile before. Assistance was rendered immediately to the visitor last evening, and CAG is in contact with the family to check on her condition," said CAG.



"CAG is looking into additional ways to further minimise the risk of stray golf balls heading towards the Jurassic Mile, such as putting up nettings in that area."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to queries from CNA, Tanah Merah Country Club said that it was "working closely" with CAG as it looked into "enhancing the safety features of the track".



"One possibility being explored is putting up nettings in that area to prevent further accidents," said the country club.

The Changi Jurassic Mile is located between the Terminal 4 pit stop of the Changi Airport Connector and the entrance to East Coast Park.



The cycling and walking path, which starts at Terminal 2, opened earlier this month. It runs parallel to offices providing ground handling services, Terminal 4 and Tanah Merah Country Club.

