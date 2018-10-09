Changi Airport launches hotel booking site ChangiHotels

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport on Tuesday (Oct 9) launched a hotel booking site called ChangiHotels, which promises upfront and transparent prices for travellers.

Launched by Changi Recommends, the airport's travel concierge, the site offers 170,000 accommodation options at more than 5,000 destinations.

Advertisement

It promises to eliminate unspecified costs or unforeseen surcharges, with taxes included in the final prices on its checkout page. Bookings can also be customised with special requests.



"We understand that everybody likes to go on a holiday, but the preparation process is never as fun," said Mr Ng Yan Sheng, general manager of Changi Travel Services, which manages Changi Recommends.

"ChangiHotels will make (the) entire travel booking experience much easier while keeping it wallet-friendly at the same time," he added.

As part of a promotion for its launch, travellers who book hotels above S$150 per night for Asian destinations and S$250 per night for Europe and other regions will get free rental of ChangiWiFi overseas routers.



Advertisement