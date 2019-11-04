Changi Airport to close Runway 2, planes to use Runway 3 from October 2020

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport will operate using Runway 1 and Runway 3 from October next year in order to facilitate works for the airport’s fifth terminal and the Changi East Industrial Zone.



The airport will operate on these two runways from Oct 25 next year and passengers can expect a longer taxiing time for flights assigned to Runway 3, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a media release on Monday (Nov 4).



“To ensure the safety of flight operations, Runway 2 will be closed temporarily for the next phase of infrastructure works for the Changi East project.



“These works are needed to complete Changi Airport’s fifth terminal, the Changi East Industrial Zone and supporting facilities by the early 2030s, and to operationalise a three-runway system by the mid-2020s,” CAG added.



This graphic depicts the layout of Changi Airport. (Image: Changi Airport Group)

CAG said that it will work closely with stakeholders including the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), airlines and ground handlers to ensure a smooth and safe transition of runway operations at Changi.



The Changi East development, which spans 1,080ha, is Changi Airport’s biggest expansion project in more than three decades and is estimated to be completed in the 2030s.



The development includes Terminal 5 (T5), a three-runway system, the Changi East Industrial Zone, landside and aviation support facilities, as well as the construction of tunnels and other underground systems.



“The development will serve to secure Singapore’s air hub status and ensure its continued competitiveness and relevance,” CAG said on its website.

T5 is being built on 1,000ha of land, which is equivalent to the size of Tampines new town or 2.5 Marina Bays.



When completed, T5 will increase Changi’s annual capacity by 50 million passengers initially and up to 70 million if needed.

This means Changi could potentially serve 150 million passengers a year, compared with the current capacity of 82 million.



T5 will also make use of renewable energy and have technologies such as automated check-in kiosks and bag drops.



The project, expected to cost tens of billions, will have a station serving it on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL). The completion of the Changi Southern Corridor project will also see a 3.5km cycling path connect to T5.



Changi Airport’s cargo facilities, currently located at the Changi Airfreight Centre, will be expanded to the Changi East Industrial Zone. The zone will be developed for airfreight, air express and Maintenance, Repair and Operations activities.



“The existing third runway, previously used only by the military, will be extended from 2.75km to 4km to handle larger passenger aircraft, and converted for joint military-civilian use,” CAG had said.



Under the three-runway programme, almost 40km of new taxiways will also be built to connect the runway with the rest of Changi Airport.

