Changi Airport passenger traffic up 7.9% in August

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled more passengers in August compared to the year before, with traffic boosted by growth from all regions.

The airport registered 5.68 million passenger movements last month, a 7.9 per cent increase compared to August 2017, Changi Airport Group said in a release on Friday (Sep 21).

Advertisement

Aircraft landings and takeoffs rose 3.6 per cent to 32,890, while airfreight throughput grew 1.8 per cent, with 184,000 tonnes moved.

Europe posted the largest growth in passenger traffic, a 22 per cent increase. South Asia followed with a 13 per cent rise.

For the first time this year, traffic between Singapore and Oceania grew by double digits (+10 per cent), with more than 570,000 passenger movements.

Among Changi Airport's top 10 markets, nine recorded higher traffic, with Australia and the Philippines posting the highest growth. Two Australian cities – Melbourne and Sydney – and Manila registered double-digit growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In September, Changi Airport welcomed SF Airlines, its first Chinese express cargo airline. Indian operator IndiGo also launched daily connections from Singapore to Kolkata and Tiruchirapalli, bringing the number of Indian cities accessible from Changi Airport to 16, the airport said.

