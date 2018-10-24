Changi Airport passenger traffic up 6.1% in September

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled more passengers in September compared to the same period a year ago, with traffic boosted by growth from all regions.

A total of 5.23 million passengers passed through the airport last month, a 6.1 per cent increase compared to September 2017, said Changi Airport Group in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 24).

Advertisement

Aircraft landings and takeoffs rose by 3 per cent to 31,400, while airfreight throughput remained stable at 185,000 tonnes.

Traffic to and from the Northeast Asia region rose 7 per cent in September, with China recording an increase of 12 per cent and Japan at 11 per cent. Both countries led the gainers among Changi's top markets, said the airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Europe and North America also registered strong growth, with the two regions recording double-digit year-on-year growth.

For the first three quarters of this year, passenger traffic rose 5.8 per cent to 48.7 million compared to the same period last year, said the airport.

Among the fastest-growing markets were India, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and the US, which all grew by double digits.

India and Japan were also among the fastest-growing cargo markets for Changi, with a 9 per cent and 6 per cent increase, respectively.

Aircraft movements grew 3.8 per cent to reach 287 in the first three quarters of 2018, with 960 landings and takeoffs.

A total of 1.59 million tonnes of airfreight throughput was also shipped through Changi during the nine months, a rise of 2.3 per cent year-on-year.



On Oct 11, Singapore Airlines launched the world's longest commercial flight from Singapore to New York.