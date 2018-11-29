Changi Airport saw 4.3% more passengers in October

SINGAPORE: Changi airport handled 4.3 per cent more passengers in October compared to the same period last year, as all regions registered growth in traffic.

The airport handled 5.38 million passengers in the month as aircraft landings and takeoffs grew 3.2 per cent to 32,800, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a media release on Thursday (Nov 29).



Among Changi's top destinations, Denpasar, London and Melbourne recorded double-digit growth.

Traffic to and from the United States rose 28 per cent, albeit from a smaller base.



European traffic expanded by 15 per cent, boosted by travel to the United Kingdom and Germany.

The month of October also saw a new city link for Changi Airport to Belitung with four weekly flights by Garuda Indonesia, while Air India Express started operating four weekly services to Bangalore. Both additions commenced on Oct 29.

Connectivity to the United States was strengthened with Singapore Airlines’ and United Airlines’ seven additional services to Los Angeles and San Francisco respectively, CAG said. Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand also jointly launched a third daily service to Auckland from Oct 28.



The amount of cargo passing through the airport also increased by 2.1 per cent to reach 190,000 in the month.

