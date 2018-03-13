Changi Airport, Singapore Tourism Board and Qantas ink S$5m deal to boost visitors to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Australia's Qantas, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced a S$5 million partnership on Tuesday (Mar 13) to boost the number of visitors to Singapore.

This partnership is the first of its kind with a foreign carrier, said CAG. It aims to "promote Singapore as a destination and a connecting gateway to Asia, Europe and Australia".



Under the three-year partnership, all three parties will work together on a series of joint marketing campaigns in Australia, the United Kingdom and Southeast Asia to "promote travel on Qantas services via Singapore", according to a joint news release by all three companies.



The tie-up also aims to boost the number of people travelling through Singapore from key markets in Australia and the UK, said CEO of Qantas Group, Mr Alan Joyce.

"Singapore is Qantas’ largest hub outside of Australia, carrying more than 20 per cent of our wide-body fleet. It is a cornerstone city in our international network strategy and plays an important role in our ability to respond to the incredible growth we are seeing in travellers from Asia," stated Mr Joyce.

Singapore also stands to gain from the partnership as it could be an "opportunity to drive more visitor arrivals to Singapore and raise its profile as a quality destination", said STB’s chief executive, Mr Lionel Yeo.

“Australia and the UK have always been important source markets for Singapore, ranking fifth and 12th respectively in 2017.



“This new partnership builds on STB’s approach of cultivating strategic partnerships with airlines and industry partners to promote Singapore, grow visitor arrivals and achieve tourism success," Mr Yeo added.



In 2017, Changi Airport handled 62.2 million passenger movements, with about 30 per cent of its passengers transiting through the airport, and it is also the most connected international airport to Australia, both in terms of the number of city links and weekly seats available.



With Qantas' decision to shift the transit point for its Sydney-London flights to Singapore, Changi Airport will also offer 53 weekly services between Singapore and London.



From April 2018, Qantas will operate more than 50 return services in to and out of Changi Airport each week, making it one of the largest foreign airlines to operate out of the Singapore airport.

