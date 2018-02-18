Changi Airport T1 arrival pick-up to move to basement 1

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Terminal 1’s (T1) arrival pick-up facility will relocate to basement 1 of the terminal next Wednesday (Feb 21), Changi Airport Group (CAG) said.

This relocation is part of the ongoing T1 expansion works, CAG said in a media release on Sunday.

"Wayfinding signs at the T1 Arrival Hall on Level 1 will guide passengers to use either the travellator or lift to the new arrival pick-up facility," it added.

"Drivers travelling on the Airport Boulevard are advised to follow road signs that indicate 'T1 Arrival'."

When approaching the Changi Control Tower in the direction of T1, drivers are advised to keep right and take the down ramp into basement 1.



BIGGER TAXI STAND

The T1 taxi stand has also been shifted to basement 1 since December last year.

The stand, which currently has 21 bays, will be expanded to 40 bays when Jewel Changi Airport opens next year.

Other new ground transport facilities such as the new T1/Jewel car park and coach stand will be ready in the final quarter of this year. The car park will have five levels underground, with about 2,500 parking spaces.

Upgrades are being made to both the arrival and departure halls, with new check-in facilities and more space to accommodate higher passenger flows, CAG said.