Changi Airport unveils ‘chandelier-inspired’ playground at Terminal 4

SINGAPORE: A five-storey crimson red playground featuring sliding poles and climbing nets was unveiled on Friday (Aug 3) at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 official opening ceremony.



The playground, Chandelier, is shaped in a double helix with a weaved tapestry steel core and is located within the departure lounge of Terminal 4.



Advertisement

This rope playground is located at the departure lounge of Changi Airport's Terminal 4. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A rope playground at Changi Airport's Terminal 4. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

It also features climbing nets and fireman poles that allow users to slide down at 2-metre intervals.



Advertisement

Advertisement

It was built using 10km of rope, supported by about 15 tonnes of steel.



The playground is anchored to the ceiling and the ground, and can admit up to 50 people at a time.



There is no fee to use the playground and it will be open 24 hours for passengers.

Changi Airport Group added that Chandelier is by far the airport’s “largest art installation”.

The playground will be opened to travellers in “a few weeks' time”, the airport said.

