Changi Airport's T4 has handled more than 1.6m passengers since opening

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport's Terminal 4 (T4) has handled more than 1.6 million passengers and 9,400 flights since its operational opening on Oct 31 last year.

In a press release on Thursday (Feb 8), the Changi Airport Group (CAG) also said T4 welcomed its first new airline for the year, JC (Cambodia) International Airlines, on Jan 25. The airline is the first Cambodia-based carrier to operate scheduled services to Singapore since 2005.

The airline has started a daily service to Phnom Penh, boosting the capacity on the Singapore-Phnom Penh route by 25 per cent to 38 weekly services offering 6,400 one-way seats.

VietJetAir will move operations from Terminal 3 to T4 from Mar 6. CAG said the airline has "grown steadily" since it launched its first flight from Ho Chi Minh in 2014. It has added a second daily service to Ho Chi Minh and started a daily Hanoi service.

"The airline's move to T4 will allow for expansion of its operations at Changi Airport, with the terminal providing the necessary room for growth. It also reduces the need for its passengers to be bussed from remote gates to the terminal," said CAG.

JC (Cambodia) International Airlines and VietJetAir will operate a total of 28 weekly services out of T4, bringing the total passenger flow at the terminal to more than 8.3 million passengers per annum.

T4 is now home to 11 airlines serving 21 regional destinations.