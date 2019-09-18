New cycling paths and roads to serve Changi developments, including Terminal 5

SINGAPORE: Connectivity in Changi will improve over the next decade, with new cycling paths and roads to serve new developments in the area such as Changi Airport's Terminal 5 (T5), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Wednesday (Sep 18).

Slated to start next year and be completed by 2029, the massive project will see parts of land within Laguna National Golf and Country Club and parts of land owned by JTC acquired by the Government.

The works are divided into two sections: Changi Northern Corridor and Changi Southern Corridor.

The improvements to the road and cycling network in Changi will complement the upcoming Cross Island Line, LTA says. (Image: LTA)

CHANGI SOUTHERN CORRIDOR



The Changi Southern Corridor project includes the construction of a 3.5km cycling path that will link to T5.

“These cycling paths will complement the existing Park Connector Network (PCN) and on-road cycling lanes to connect Tampines and East Coast to T5," LTA said. "This will make it safer and more comfortable for pedestrians, cyclists and other active mobility users."



New roads connecting T5 to Tanah Merah Coast Road and East Coast Parkway (ECP) will also be constructed. Tanah Merah Coast Road and existing roads such as the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), ECP and Xilin Avenue will be realigned and widened, while Changi Flyover and Tanah Merah Flyover will be reconfigured.

The acquisition of land from Laguna National Golf and Country Club and parts of three plots of land owned by JTC will be necessary for road works for Changi Southern Corridor, LTA and SLA said.



These acquisitions involve ancillary features such as greenery areas, storage zones and fencing. No main building structures will be affected.



"The Singapore Land Authority has gazetted the acquisition of the affected land today. SLA and LTA will work closely with the affected landowners to assist them throughout the land acquisition process and to minimise the impact on them," they said.



CHANGI NORTHERN CORRIDOR



Under the Changi Northern Corridor project, a new viaduct will be constructed along Loyang Avenue between Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Loyang Way. A bus lane will also be added on Loyang Avenue.

There will also be 3km of new cycling paths added along Loyang Avenue, Telok Paku Road, Nicoll Drive, Changi Coast Road and Aviation Park Road. These cycling paths will connect to the existing Park Connector Network in the north of Changi.

The majority of works for Changi Northern Corridor will be completed by 2026, with the remainder completed in tandem with nearby Cross Island Line (CRL) stations by 2029.

The first phase of CRL, Singapore's eighth MRT line, will open by 2029 with 12 stations including Loyang and Changi.



The Changi East Depot, an above ground facility for CRL trains. (Image: LTA)

On Wednesday, LTA and SLA said that the works are “necessary to serve existing and new developments" which includes T5, as well as growth in aviation and logistics industries, and residential developments.

"Prior to commencement of the construction works, LTA and relevant agencies will work closely with affected landowners and stakeholders to develop mitigation measures to alleviate the inconveniences from construction works," it added.



LTA will call tenders from the fourth quarter of this year for the roads and cycling path projects.

