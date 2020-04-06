Changi Airport Terminal 2 to close for 18 months amid COVID-19 pandemic: Khaw

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport's Terminal 2 will close for 18 months from May 1, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact the aviation sector, Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan said in Parliament on Monday (Apr 6).

Airlines currently operating at the 30-year-old terminal will be relocated to the airport's other three terminals, Mr Khaw said.

He added that this would allow airport operator Changi Airport Group, together with retailers, airlines and ground handling firms, to save on running costs during this time.

"Importantly, it also allows us to speed up the current upgrading works at Terminal 2 and shorten the project time by up to one year," Mr Khaw said.



During this time, Singapore Airlines will consolidate its operations at Terminal 3, he added.

Noting that other airlines would also be affected, Mr Khaw said the authorities would ensure sufficient capacity for all airlines to grow when passenger traffic recovers.



"We can close down one or two terminals, but we must think about post pandemic recovery," he said.



"While full recovery this year is unlikely, partial recovery next year is probable. We must be ready to lead and to ride the recovery when it happens."