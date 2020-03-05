Passenger on Turkish Airlines flight tests positive for COVID-19, plane grounded at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A passenger arriving in Singapore from Turkey on a Turkish Airlines flight tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (Mar 4).

The Ministry of Health had confirmed late on Wednesday night that one of the passengers on TK54, which had arrived in Singapore from Turkey on Mar 3, tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said Turkish Airlines flight TK55 did not take off from Changi Airport on Wednesday at its scheduled departure time of 11.35pm.

MOH said it has started contact tracing for flight passengers who may have had contact with the case while the case was infectious.

MOT, together with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the Changi Airport Group, are in contact with and assisting the airline and passengers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is also in contact with the Turkish Embassy on this matter.

Singapore has reported 112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday. Seventy-nine of the patients have been discharged and 33 remain in hospital, with seven in critical condition.

