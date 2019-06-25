Bad weather, unauthorised drones cause more flight delays and diversions at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Bad weather and unauthorised drone activities caused several flight delays and diversions on Monday (Jun 24) night, days after Changi Airport was forced to close one runway due to drone sightings.

Replying to CNA's queries, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that approximately 15 departures and three arrivals were delayed, while seven flights were diverted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last Wednesday, 38 flights were affected when drones were sighted around the airport.

"As a precautionary measure, arrival and departure flights were carefully regulated for short periods of time between 8.07pm and 9.07pm," said CAAS in an email.



Advertisement

Advertisement

One of those affected was Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ963, which was flying from Jakarta to Singapore on Monday night.

The flight "experienced an extended holding period at Singapore Changi Airport and subsequently diverted to Batam", said an SIA spokesperson.

SQ963 landed in Batam at around 8.30pm and eventually departed for Singapore at around 11pm after refuelling.



CAAS said that investigations were ongoing.

It also said that it takes a serious view of errant operations of unmanned aircraft which may pose threats to aviation or endanger the personal safety of others, and will not hesitate to take enforcement action.

Offenders could face a fine of up to S$20,000 or a jail term of up to 12 months.

In Singapore, drones are prohibited from flying within 5km of an airport without a permit.

Law enforcement officers conduct regular surveillance patrols around Changi Airport and respond to sightings of unauthorised drones, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in Parliament earlier this year.

