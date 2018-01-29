Changi Chapel and Museum to be revamped from Apr 2

SINGAPORE: The Changi Chapel and Museum will undergo its first major redevelopment in more than 15 years, announced the National Heritage Board (NHB) on Monday (Jan 29).

The Changi Chapel and Museum will be closed to the public during its period of redevelopment, the board said in a joint media release with Singapore History Consultants (SHC).

The museum will first close on Apr 2, while the chapel will close from Jan 1 next year.



The revamp aims to "refresh the site's infrastructure, content and offerings" and the chapel and museum are expected to reopen by 2020, according to the release.



In 2005, the museum was updated with new exhibits, galleries and programmes but this is the first major revamp since 2001.

"The upcoming redevelopment aims to refresh the narrative of the museum, alongside essential infrastructural redevelopments that will help to enhance the experience for visitors," said NHB and SHC.



The museum, which tells stories of what happened in Changi during World War II, was voted Singapore's top museum on TripAdvisor in 2015 and 2016, they said. Changi was the site of a camp for prisoners of war during the Japanese Occupation of Singapore.

The National Museum of Singapore, under NHB, will manage the redevelopment of the site.

"With the redevelopment, visitors can look forward to refreshed content and offerings that will continue to highlight the stories of Changi," said Ms Angelita Teo, director of the National Museum.



"The building and facilities will also undergo necessary upgrading works, to address the wear and tear from having been in operation for more than 15 years."



Ms Teo said this would translate into "improved experiences" for visitors when the site reopens.



The site was previously run by The Changi Museum Pte Ltd, an associate company of Singapore History Consultants, for the past 17 years.

To mark the closure of the site for redevelopment, visitors will be able to enjoy a special 50 per cent discount on the war trail bus tour, Changi WWII, on Mar 27, 29 and 31.



Singapore citizens and permanent residents can also enjoy a 50 per cent discount on audio guided tours at the Changi Chapel and Museum over three weekends - Feb 16 to 18, Feb 23 to 25 and Mar 2 to 4.

The site, while closed, will still be a "point of reference" on the From Changi to Kranji coach tour which includes Johore Battery and the Kranji War Cemetery, the media release said.