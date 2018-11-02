Changi General Hospital’s medical centre opens with new model of patient care

SINGAPORE: Changi General Hospital’s (CGH) new medical centre was officially opened on Friday (Nov 2), with a new model of care that will allow patients with multiple conditions to make just one stop for treatment.



The nine-storey centre located next to the hospital's main building houses 14 specialist outpatient clinics and centres that treat a host of conditions, from eye to renal problems. It also has its own pharmacy, offices and staff training facilities.



Its design facilitates a new model of care called multi-specialty practices (MSPs).

"The multi-specialty practice allows patients with complex medical conditions to see different specialty doctors on the same day, which means faster diagnosis and also more timely treatment options," said CGH’s Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Transformation) Selina Seah.

"The other thing is also the convenience of a one-stop centre that allows our patients not to come back to the hospital repeatedly in order to get their treatment."



Speaking at the centre's opening, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the main objective of the MSP is provide more accessible and streamlined care to patients.



"This is especially important for our older patients who often have multiple medical conditions and need to consult different specialty doctors," he said.

"MSPs are functional teams that cut across healthcare specialties and disciplines, to focus on particular complex disease conditions. They utilise unified care protocols, with patients triaged into the most appropriate care pathway which meets their needs.

"The Medical Centre is specifically designed to optimise the work of the MSPs, with joint clinics that facilitate collaboration between different specialties and healthcare professionals serving each patient."



CGH said about 150 patients have benefited from the MSP model since April this year, with plans to get more patients on board.



Mr Gan also revealed plans to redevelop Pasir Ris Polyclinic, given the growing ageing population in the eastern part of Singapore. The current polyclinic run by SingHealth saw an average of 856 patients a day in the third quarter of this year, and this number is expected to grow.



“MOH has therefore decided to rebuild and expand Pasir Ris Polyclinic,” he said. “The redeveloped polyclinic will be located at the new Pasir Ris Integrated Transport Hub within Pasir Ris central, just next to the MRT station, and will be co-located with a bus interchange to provide greater convenience and accessibility for Pasir Ris residents.



“It will provide key primary care services, such as acute care treatment, chronic disease management, and women’s and children’s health services.”