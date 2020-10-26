Safety netting put up along Changi Jurassic Mile after visitor injured by golf ball

SINGAPORE: Safety netting has been put up along parts of the Changi Jurassic Mile following an incident last week when a visitor was injured by a golf ball from an adjacent golf course.

The Changi Jurassic Mile is a permanent outdoor display of dinosaur models along the recently opened Changi Airport Connector linking the airport to East Coast Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A visitor said in a Facebook post last Thursday (Oct 22) that his domestic helper had been hit on the head by a golf ball from the nearby Tanah Merah Country Club while walking on the path.



When CNA visited the Changi Jurassic Mile on Monday, additional netting had been erected above the original fencing separating the path from the country club.

Safety netting put up along parts of the Changi Jurassic Mile, as seen on Oct 26, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

The Changi Jurassic Mile in Singapore, adjacent to Tanah Merah Country Club's Garden Course on Oct 23, 2020, before additional netting was put up. (Photo: Tiffany Ang)

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, a number of stray golf balls were still seen along the fence, near the dinosaur models.

One of a few stray golf balls seen beyond the fence at the Changi Jurassic Mile on Oct 26, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

Close-up of a stray golf ball seen beyond the fence at the Changi Jurassic Mile on Oct 26, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

Advertisement

One of a few golf balls near a dinosaur display at the Changi Jurassic Mile on Oct 26, 2020. (Photo: Marcus Ramos)

In response to queries by CNA, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Monday the netting was installed on Saturday night as an "added safety measure".



CAG had earlier told CNA on Friday that it was "looking into additional ways to further minimise the risk of stray golf balls heading towards the Jurassic Mile, such as putting up nettings in that area".



Referring to the incident involving the injured domestic helper, it had told CNA: "Changi Airport Group (CAG) regrets this unfortunate incident, which has never happened at the Jurassic Mile before. Assistance was rendered immediately to the visitor last evening, and CAG is in contact with the family to check on her condition."



Tanah Merah Country Club had on Friday also told CNA that that it was "working closely" with CAG as it looked into "enhancing the safety features of the track".



"One possibility being explored is putting up nettings in that area to prevent further accidents," the country club said.