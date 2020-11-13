Additional overhead safety netting installed at Changi Jurassic Mile after incident involving stray golf ball

SINGAPORE: Overhead safety netting has been installed at Changi Jurassic Mile in addition to vertical netting that was earlier put in place, following another incident involving a stray golf ball.

Local actor Chen Tianwen told Shin Min Daily News that during his visit on the afternoon of Nov 1, a golf ball landed 5 feet from his family, almost hitting another visitor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"What is scary is not (the dinosaurs at) Jurassic Mile but rather the silent flying golf balls," said Chen in an Instagram post. "Who knows when an accident could happen, so I hope the authorities can strengthen safety measures."

Before this incident, netting had already been erected above the original fencing separating the path from the adjacent golf course.



This was after another visitor said in a Facebook post on Oct 22 that his domestic helper was hit on the head by a golf ball from the nearby Tanah Merah Country Club while walking on the path.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to CNA's queries on the incident raised by Chen and the additional measures, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Thursday (Nov 12): "As part of planned safety enhancement measures, overhead netting has been installed at the Jurassic Mile in addition to the vertical netting which was installed earlier."

It confirmed on Friday that the overhead netting was set up on Nov 3, two days after the incident.

Changi Jurassic Mile is a permanent outdoor display of dinosaur models along the recently opened Changi Airport Connector linking the airport to East Coast Park. It is located between the Terminal 4 pit stop of the Changi Airport Connector and the entrance to East Coast Park.

The cycling and walking path, which starts at Terminal 2, opened last month. It runs parallel to offices providing ground handling services, Terminal 4 and Tanah Merah Country Club.