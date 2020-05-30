Three inmates, one nurse at Changi Prison test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Three inmates at Changi Prison and a staff nurse working there have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday (May 29).



All four cases are unlinked, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) in a statement on Saturday, in response to queries from the media.

"All three inmates were newly admitted inmates who were still undergoing cohort segregation when they tested positive for the virus following a swab test," said SPS.

SPS said that as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures, all newly admitted inmates are kept apart from the general inmate population for 14 days.

Following confirmation of their positive results, the three inmates in question were then isolated and put in a separate prison facility, away from the rest of the newly admitted inmates.

Two of the inmates have been discharged from that facility and the third remains "clinically well", said SPS.

The prison service added that the staff nurse, from its medical service provider, has recovered and is back at work.



SPS did not indicate when all four cases were detected.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES POST CIRCUIT BREAKER



Under the "circuit breaker" put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, SPS had earlier suspended all family visits and face-to-face programmes for inmates.



When the circuit breaker is lifted on Jun 1, SPS said the same precautionary measures will remain in place and brought back in a "gradual and phased" manner.



This will apply to certain core rehabilitation programmes like academic classes, which may gradually resume with safe distancing measures in place.



