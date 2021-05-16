Changi Prison inmate who contracted COVID-19 worked in prison kitchen

SINGAPORE: An inmate who contracted COVID-19 worked in a prison kitchen and supported the day-to-day preparation of meals, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said on Sunday (May 16).

The inmate, listed by the Health Ministry as Case 63253, was tested for the virus after a cook working there tested positive on May 13. The inmate’s COVID-19 test returned positive the following day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 32-year-old inmate was transferred to the quarantine centre at Selarang Park Complex, a new prison facility, on the same day. He is being monitored by medical staff and is currently well and asymptomatic, SPS said.

“His four cellmates were also immediately transferred to separate, isolated cells. Their PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test results are negative so far, and they will be tested again.”

All affected areas have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, the prison service added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both the inmate and the cook worked in a kitchen located at Institution A5 in Cluster A of the prison. The Changi Prison complex comprises two clusters, each of which contains five institutions. Cluster A comprises Institutions A1, A2, A3, A4 and A5.

About 5,000 inmates, prison staff, volunteers, vendors and contractors who were in Cluster A will be tested for COVID-19 over the next few days. About 1,050 of them who were at Institution A5 between May 10 and May 12 have already been tested. No other COVID-19 cases have been detected so far, SPS said.

Activities in Institution A5 have been suspended. These include counselling sessions and non-critical hospital appointments.

All inmates' face-to-face visits and tele-visits will be replaced by phone calls until further notice. Rehabilitation programmes conducted by vendors and volunteers will also be suspended.

Advertisement

Since May 8, new inmates have been segregated from the rest of the prison population for 21 days, up from 14 days previously. PCR swab tests are also administered upon admission and on the 14th and 20th day of segregation.

COVID-19 vaccination started on Mar 9 for medically eligible inmates. About 35 per cent of the inmate population has received at least their first dose of a vaccine so far, said SPS.

About 96 per cent of SPS staff who are medically eligible have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram