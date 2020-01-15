85% of student-inmates score at least 3 passes in O-Level examinations: Amrin Amin

SINGAPORE: About 85 per cent of student-inmates who sat for the GCE O-Level examinations in 2019 scored at least three passes, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin on Wednesday (Jan 15).



Out of the 58 student-inmates who sat for the exams last year, 49 had three or more passes and 43 scored at least one distinction while 16 scored three distinctions or more.



In total, 51 candidates (about 88 per cent) did well enough to qualify for further studies at the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnic or junior college.



“I am very proud that they tried and did their best. It took a lot for them to return to school. They did not let their past haunt them.

"Neither did the prison bars bar them from trying, aspiring, striving,” Mr Amrin said in a Facebook post after he joined the student-inmates and their families at Changi Prison on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate their efforts.

Mr Amrin also praised the teachers from Prison School who mentored and guided them as well as parents, loved ones and prison officers who supported them.

“I am proud to represent you to cheer them on! There is nothing ordinary about this exams for them – it’s extraordinary!”



