Changi voted World's Best Airport for 6th consecutive year

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Changi Airport has been voted the World's Best Airport by air travellers at the 2018 World Airport Awards for the sixth consecutive year, organisers announced on Thursday (Mar 22).



Changi becomes the first airport ever to win the accolade six years in a row since it was first introduced in 2000. Hong Kong International Airport had clinched the title five years in a row from 2001-2005.

Mr Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group, received the Skytrax World's Best Airport Award from Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday.



Mr Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group (right) receiving the Skytrax World's Best Airport Award from Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax. (Photo: Changi Airport Group)

In all, this was the ninth time that Changi Airport picked up the award.

Changi Airport was also named the Best Airport for Leisure Amenities, a title it has held since the award category was introduced in 2009, as well as the Best Airport in Asia.

The 2018 World Airport Awards are based on 13.73 million customer nominations across more than 100 nationalities of air travellers, with more than 500 airports worldwide taking part.

The survey evaluates traveller experience across various key performance indicators for airport service and product – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration, through to departure at the gate.



Mr Lee said: "We are extremely honoured to be named World's Best Airport by Skytrax for the sixth consecutive year. It is a significant achievement for Changi Airport and spurs us to continue to deliver the best passenger experience for all who travel through Changi Airport.

"Last year, we successfully opened Terminal 4, and upgraded parts of Terminal 1. We are most grateful to the 50,000-strong airport community for their steadfast support through the years and as we continue to upgrade the airport’s infrastructure," he added.

"Their unwavering commitment and passion for service excellence are what underpins Changi Airport’s success. As we anticipate the opening of Jewel Changi Airport next year, we will continue to work closely with our partners to deliver the best of experiences to our passengers. We thank our passengers and partners alike for their continued support and confidence in us,” Mr Lee said.

Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “To be voted the World's Best Airport for the sixth consecutive year is fabulous achievement for Changi Airport, and this award yet again demonstrates the airport's popularity with international air travellers.

"Changi Airport is very focused on making the airport experience comfortable and convenient, and continues to innovate with new product and service features," he said.

Airports in Asia ranked in the top three with Changi followed by Incheon International Airport and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda).



The top 10 rankings for the World’s Best Airport Award in 2018: