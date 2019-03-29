Channel NewsAsia to adopt ‘CNA’ as its brand name

SINGAPORE: As Channel NewsAsia celebrated its 20th anniversary on Friday (Mar 29), it dropped its television-centric reference to “channel” and adopted "CNA" as its brand name to embrace a new transmedia, multi-platform identity.

Speaking during the dinner celebrations, Mediacorp Chairman Niam Chiang Meng highlighted that CNA has been “working hard” to transform itself into a transmedia company, available on every platform that the public is using to stay relevant in today’s media landscape.

“We intend to be an impartial provider of accurate information and insights, and a source to uplift the standards of journalism and knowledge amongst the public,” said Mr Niam.

He also noted the recent proliferation of fake news and commented how accuracy is no longer as valued.

“Much has changed in the media landscape today. Aggregators, online news, celebrity bloggers and citizen journalism have become commonplace. It is no longer easy to differentiate opinions from facts … It's no wonder that public indifference and cynicism have grown,” he said.

CNA’s move into a fully transmedia future is aligned with Mediacorp’s overall transformation. Mediacorp content is consumed by audiences on TV, on radio and digitally on their preferred devices.

Digitally, CNA content is consumed by an increasing average of about 10 million unique visitors, generating about 73 million page views every month.

CNA REACHES 82 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS IN 29 TERRITORIES

Moreover, CNA enjoys robust traction on social media. With 2.8 million Facebook followers and an average of 26 million Facebook video views every month, CNA holds claim to having the highest social following on Facebook among news networks in Singapore.

In addition, CNA Lifestyle is now the number one lifestyle website in Singapore, drawing almost 830,000 unique visitors every month.

CNA’s premium programming also reaches more than 82 million households in 29 territories across Asia, the Middle East and Australia. It draws an average of more than 600,000 PMEBs across TV and digital in Singapore monthly.

Its digital developments are bolstered by back-end IPs like the in-house content analytics platform RIPPLE, which aggregates analytics of reader consumption patterns and characteristics, trending themes and performance predictions to enhance the efficacy of editorial decision-making.

Commenting on CNA’s development over the years, Editor-in-Chief for Mediacorp Walter Fernandez said: “CNA’s raison d'être as a readily accessible source of Asian-centric reporting has endured since its establishment two decades ago. We are dedicated to serving as a source of trusted news, available anytime, anywhere and on any device.”

He added that CNA differentiates itself by having its “centre of gravity in Asia and navigating cultures”.

“We scrutinise our information and dive deeper to deliver regional news of global significance, all the time applying an Asian lens to our coverage,” added Mr Fernandez.

UPCOMING CUSTOMER-CENTRIC CONTENT

As it steps into its third decade, CNA will roll-out customer-centric content that reinforces its reputation as a proactive player in a multi-platform mediascape.

Firstly, the CNA Leadership Summit will be launched, slated for the third quarter of 2019. The inaugural conference will bring multi-industry movers and shakers together for a debate and discourse about “Asian Leadership in Global Innovation”.

(From left) Mediacorp Editor-in-Chief Walter Fernandez, Chairman Niam Chiang Meng, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mrs Lee, Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran, and Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng at a gala dinner celebrating the 20th anniversary of CNA on Mar 29, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Secondly, Tell CNA, a platform for public submission of audiovisual material through its website, WhatsApp or mobile apps, will be rolled out. The content will be verified before it is reported by CNA’s editorial team.

Thirdly, a new radio station CNA Talk will be launched. The station is an improvement upon the existing 938NOW, its live talk-show format assigns an avenue for two-way audio dialogue with audiences.

Lastly, a news and current affairs programme blending the best of Asia Business First and First Look Asia – dubbed Asia First – will be introduced. The series will showcase cross-platform synergy by syncing live coverage between CNA's radio and TV news studios, and the show is available at consumers’ convenience via online viewing and listening.

Looking ahead to the future, Mr Fernandez said: “As CNA enters its third decade, I am confident that the CNA team will continue to uphold our long-held mission to be a trusted source of news and stories of Asia for the world.”