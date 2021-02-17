Charges abated for dead man linked to fatal Tampines slashing of his wife

SINGAPORE: Outstanding criminal charges against a man who was discovered motionless in Punggol hours after his wife was found stabbed in Tampines were formally abated or removed on Wednesday (Feb 17).

A district court abated two charges against the man, who died last week aged 45, of breaching a personal protection order his wife had against him, and of stalking her and harassing her.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, a court must order the abatement of every charge or criminal proceeding against an accused person who is dead.

CNA is not naming the man and his wife due to restrictions under the Children and Young Persons Act on publication of information relating to investigations or proceedings involving children and young people.



The man had been accused of stalking his wife from Block 204, Tampines Street 21, to a bus stop at Tampines Avenue 7 between 6.30am and 7am on Apr 15 last year.

He allegedly followed her and tried to communicate with her, causing harassment to her.

At the time of the incident, the man's wife had a personal protection order against him. The order which had been issued on Mar 6, 2020 by a Family Justice Court judge. The man allegedly used family violence against her by continually harassing her through stalking, an action that he knew was likely to cause her anguish.

The two charges were dated Jun 3, 2020. According to court records, additional charges were supposed to be tendered on Wednesday, and the defence counsel was to provide his client's tentative position on whether he would plead guilty or claim trial.

Instead, the man was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 205A, Punggol Field at about 9.10am on Feb 10.

A few hours before this at about 6.30am, the police found a 42-year-old woman lying injured at the void deck of Block 206, Tampines Street 21.

She was covered in blood and had slash wounds on her neck, and the man is believed to be her assailant, the police said. Both were taken to hospital but died subsequently, and police investigations into their unnatural deaths are ongoing.

The man was out on bail of S$10,000 for the 2020 charges against his wife when the alleged stabbing occurred. He had been represented by Mr Mohamed Arshad Mohamed Tahir and Anil Singh Sandhu of Kertar & Sandhu LLC.

LAWYER SHOCKED TO HEAR WHAT HAPPENED

Mr Anil Singh told CNA that he was shocked to hear what had happened.

"It took me two, three hours to come to terms with it, as to what had transpired because I had actually just spoken to him," he said.

"I remember (the) Monday (before the incident) I just spoke to him and everything was normal, I had been in regular contact with him, and this just came out of nothing."

He added that it was "very graphic" to see the material circulating.

A photo of the woman and an image of an official document, naming the man as a subject in a "Look Out Message" for a "case of stabbing", went viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The police urged the public not to circulate the images out of respect for the deceased and the families involved. Five days after the leak, a 37-year-old public servant was arrested for wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act.

He allegedly shared the photo of the police message with a 60-year-old male friend, and it was later disseminated widely.

The penalties for wrongful communication of information under the OSA are a jail term of up to two years and a maximum fine of S$2,000.

The punishment for unlawful stalking is a jail term of up to a year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. For breaching a protection order, a first-time offender can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,000, or both, while repeat offenders face a maximum year's jail and a fine of up to S$5,000.