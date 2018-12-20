Charges accusing local actor of molesting his maid dropped

SINGAPORE: An actor who faced multiple charges of molesting his 27-year-old maid settled the case out of court on Wednesday (Dec 19).

The 39-year-old cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the identity of the maid.

Advertisement

The charges that were dropped include seven counts of molestation and one count of insulting the maid's modesty.

He was accused of outraging her modesty several times in September 2016, including rubbing his groin against her head, using his foot to touch her groin area and touching her thigh.

Another charge against him alleged that he peeped at her while she was showering.

However, all eight charges against him were withdrawn on Wednesday, on the first trial date set for the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charges were withdrawn after the matter was compounded, which is when charges between the alleged victim and accused are settled outside the court via various means.

These could include, but are not limited to, monetary compensation or an apology.

If investigations have commenced, the offences can be compounded only with the consent of the public prosecutor.

The actor was first charged in September last year and indicated his intention to claim trial during the court proceedings that followed.

Defence lawyer John Koh, who represented the actor along with Kalidass Murugaiyan, told Channel NewsAsia that his client was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal on all charges.

He did not elaborate on how the case was settled out of court.

The actor said: "I am very thankful that Allah loves me and that Allah always protects me from harm."