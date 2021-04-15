Competition calls for ideas to enhance Changi Point, repurpose Old Changi Hospital: URA, SLA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Apr 15) launched a competition calling for ideas to enhance Changi Point.



The competition, called Charmingly Changi, seeks ideas from members of the public to enhance the “rustic charm” and “tranquillity” of the area, said both authorities.



The top submissions will receive prize money of up to S$6,000. SLA and URA will also make use of ideas and concepts from the competition in designing and planning the site.



The area for the ideas competition covers about 42ha within Changi Point, bounded by Loyang Avenue and Changi Air Base (West) to the south and Changi Golf Club to the east.



SLA and URA said they are also calling for ideas to strengthen connectivity to the coastline to improve public access to the beachfronts, and suggestions for the adaptive reuse of state properties such as the Old Changi Hospital and the former barrack buildings along Hendon Road.



“Changi Point is an established recreational coastal district with its holiday bungalows, sea-facing chalets, sports clubs and coastal boardwalk, and it is also the gateway to Pulau Ubin. Surrounded by lush landscape, it is an idyllic place of respite where nature lovers enjoy the rustic charm, rich heritage and recreational spaces along the coast,” they said.



GREATER RUSTIC COAST

The area is well-known for its cluster of buildings constructed by the British as a military base from around the late-1920s and is also part of the Greater Rustic Coast, which comprises a 50km belt of greenery, heritage and recreational spaces along Singapore’s northern coast.



Chief Executive of SLA, Colin Low, said there are a number of state properties built from the late 1920s located in Changi Point which have been tenanted for food and beverage, recreation, hotel and residential use.



“Through this ideas competition, we are hoping to get fresh proposals and concepts for the adaptive use of the State properties, and capture public aspirations to enhance the recreational offerings in the area,” he said.



Chief Executive Officer of URA Lim Eng Hwee said input from the public and stakeholders are “important ingredients” that help the authorities shape and deliver plans that are more relevant and inclusive.



3 TOP PRIZES FOR EACH CATEGORY

The competition, which is open to individuals or teams, comprises two topics.



The first is a “Concept Master Plan for Changi Point”, in which participants are asked to formulate a concept master plan to guide the enhancement of Changi Point.



Participants must demonstrate the “balance between retaining the quiet and laid-back character” of the area and at the same time, enable enhancements that will increase the attractiveness of Changi Point.



“The master plan shall provide a strategy to differentiate Changi Point from other recreational or lifestyle nodes in Singapore, incorporating concepts for the adaptive reuse of buildings, inclusion of community spaces and improvement of public accessibility and infrastructure,” said SLA and URA.



The second topic is for the “Repurposing of Old Changi Hospital”, which seeks ideas for the adaptive reuse of the former hospital, to give it a new lease of life while retaining the architectural features of the buildings.



Participants will be grouped into two categories. The Tertiary category is open to students from tertiary institutions in design-related disciplines while the Open category is for participants from all other backgrounds.



The jury for the competition will comprise representatives from the public and private sectors of various related disciplines.



Three top prizes will be awarded for each category. The three winners of the Open category will receive S$6,000, S$4,000 and S$2,000 while those in the Tertiary category will receive S$3,000, S$2,000 and S$1,000.

Those interested can find out more and sign up for the competition online. The closing date for submissions is Jun 9, 2021.

