Cheap deals on crabs? Police warn about phishing scam after victims lose more than S$15,000

SINGAPORE: If you have recently come across online advertisements offering cheap deals on crabs, take note – you may have just been targeted by a phishing scam.



Several reports of a phishing scam involving purported false advertisements on the sale of crabs were made in July, the police said on Tuesday (Jul 27).

Victims have so far lost more than S$15,000.



In these cases, the police said victims surfing the Internet or social media platforms would receive pop-up advertisements offering cheap deals on crabs, purportedly sent from a restaurant known as “Crabber Resto” or “Jack Crab Resto”.



Upon clicking the advertisements, victims were then redirected to a webpage with a selection of crabs offered at a discounted price.



The victims would then be prompted to make payment for the crabs purchased by entering their credit or debit card details and one-time password (OTP) received in the webpage to complete their transaction.



“The victims purportedly did not receive the crabs purchased and only realised that they had been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions made to their credit or debit card,” said the police.



The police advised members of the public to adopt crime prevention measures such as always checking that the amount to be deducted from their credit or debit card tallies with the amount that they have agreed to pay.



“If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from reputable sources, especially for high-value items,” they added.



Buyers should also always verify the authenticity of the information with the official website or sources, as well as contact their card-issuing bank immediately if they receive an OTP and did not make any online transactions.



"Never disclose your personal or Internet banking details and OTP to anyone; and report any fraudulent credit/debit card charges to your bank and cancel your card immediately,” said the police.



Those who wish to provide any information related to such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online.



More information on scams can be found on the Scam Alert website or via the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.