Chee Soon Juan's 'event' at void deck of Bukit Batok block requires permit or it would be illegal: Police

SINGAPORE: In a news release on Saturday (Feb 27), the police said they were made aware of "a cause-based event to be held by Dr Chee Soon Juan" at the void deck of Block 192 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 at 2pm.



"Dr. Chee’s event is cause-based, and therefore requires a permit," the police said.



On Thursday, Dr Chee posted on Facebook that he was helping a group of Bukit Batok residents, who want to see a sidewalk built in their neighbourhood, collect signatures to be delivered to the Jurong-Clementi Town Council (JRTC).



Dr Chee followed up with another Facebook post on Friday, saying he had been at Block 299 Bukit Batok Street 22 on Thursday night to collect more signatures to submit to JRTC to build a pavement from Block 194 to 187.

This was so that residents need not have to walk "on the road with passing vehicles", Dr Chee wrote.



“The response was enthusiastic and overwhelming as many have used the route and agree that it is not safe for residents to walk on the road,” he said.



Dr Chee added that he would be at the void deck of Block 192 Bukit Batok West Ave 6 on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.



“Drop by and join your fellow residents to support the initiative by signing the petition won't you? We'll submit it to the TC after the session,” Dr Chee said.



STRICTER APPROACH ON ORGANISED CROWD GATHERINGS IS BEING TAKEN DUE TO COVID-19: POLICE



In its news release, the police on Saturday warned that organising a public assembly without a permit was illegal.

"Organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act," the police said.

"Given the prevailing COVID-19 situation, an even stricter approach on organised crowd gatherings is being taken."



The police added: "Even in Phase 3 of our reopening, Singapore continues to take a calibrated, cautious and safe approach towards the resumption of events and community activities.

"As COVID-19 continues to pose significant health risks in the community, we urge Singaporeans to observe safe management measures and avoid organising events that may lead to large gathering of crowds, which can put the community at risk."

In a Facebook post on Feb 25, JRTC said they had received a letter signed by residents saying "that some persons are going around your blocks asking for signatures to a petition to build a walkway”.

In a letter to residents attached to the Facebook post, JRTC’s general manager Jeffrey Wong said it would "study the feasibility of building the walkway".



"We will update you in due course," he added.