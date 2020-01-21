Company director faces 66 charges including collecting kickbacks from and illegally hiring foreign workers

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old company director has been charged for multiple employment offences such as collecting kickbacks and the illegal hiring of foreign workers, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (Jan 21).

Chen Shiqi, a director at San Tong Engineering, had a total of 66 charges levied against him, including making false declarations of salaries during the work pass application process and failing to pay employees their salaries.

Investigations revealed that on several occasions, Chen demanded money from foreign workers as consideration for employment by the company.

As director, Chen also "made false statements to the controller of work passes in the submission of three work permit application forms", said MOM in a press release.

Additionally, Chen was found to have illegally employed foreign workers after their work permits had been revoked. "This came to light when a number of the company's foreign employees approached MOM to lodge a complaint regarding salary defaults against the company," said the ministry.

Anyone guilty of employing a foreign worker without a valid work pass may be fined between S$5,000 and S$30,000, jailed up to one year or both.



Those found guilty of making a false statement or providing false information in any application or renewal of a work pass can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to two years or both.

Receiving money in connection with the employment of a foreign employee is punishable with a fine of up to S$30,000, a jail term of up to two years or both.



"Employers are also reminded of their obligations and responsibilities to their employees," said MOM.

"Under the Employment Act, any employer who fails to pay salary shall be liable to a fine of not less than S$3,000 and not more than S$15,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both," said the ministry.



Chen's case will heard again in court on Feb 4

