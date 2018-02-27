SINGAPORE: Former City Harvest Church leader Chew Eng Han allegedly paid a Malaysian man thousands of dollars to help him flee Singapore.

The Malaysian, Khoo Kea Leng, and Chew are said to have met in a car park near Block 75 Marine Drive.

Inside a car, the two discussed arrangements for Chew to flee Singapore, and Chew allegedly gave Khoo at least a few thousand dollars for his help in facilitating his escape.

The transaction allegedly took place in a car park. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Chew, 57, was arrested last Wednesday (Feb 21) for attempting to flee the country from Pulau Ubin in a motorised sampan piloted by boatman and fish farm owner Tan Poh Teck.

The former City Harvest Church fund manager was due to surrender himself the next day to start serving a jail term of three years and four months for his role in the misappropriation of S$50 million of church funds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tan has been charged with abetting Chew's illegal departure.

Khoo was arrested in Malaysia on Monday and then handed over to the Singapore Police Force. He will be charged in court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, he was taken back to the scene of the crime at Marine Drive by police.

Dressed in orange patterned shorts and a black T-shirt, and in arm and leg restraints, Khoo pointed to the spot where the alleged transaction took place and described what happened to officers.

At an urgent hearing on Tuesday morning, the Court of Appeal ordered that Chew Eng Han is to start serving his jail term for the misappropriation of church funds on Mar 1, once Chew’s one-week remand period expires.

