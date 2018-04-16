Second Malaysian charged with helping Chew Eng Han flee the country

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old Malaysian man on the run since allegedly helping Chew Eng Han to flee Singapore was charged in court on Monday (Apr 16) following his arrest in Malaysia.

Tan Kim Ho, also known as Rayson, was handed over to Singapore authorities on Saturday.

He faces a charge under the Immigration Act of helping Chew to skip town by “making arrangement(s) for (Chew) to leave Singapore for Malaysia on a motorised boat … from Pulau Ubin jetty”, court documents state.

Rayson is the second Malaysian charged with abetting Chew, the former City Harvest Church leader convicted of criminal breach of trust involving S$50 million of church funds.

The fraud is the largest involving a charity in Singapore’s history.

Malaysian driver Khoo Kea Leng was jailed for six months on Apr 12 for his role in abetting Chew to skip town. It was Khoo who put Chew in touch with Rayson.

Chew was due to be imprisoned for three years and four months on Feb 22. He was arrested at sea at 8.47am that morning for leaving the country from an unauthorised point of departure in a motorised sampan bound for Malaysia.

The sampan, piloted by Tan Poh Teck, was intercepted by the Police Goast Guard about 2.4km away from Pulau Ubin following a tip-off.

Both men were charged on Feb 22 and are due back in court for a pre-trial conference in May.

If he is convicted, Rayson faces six months to two years in jail and a fine of up to S$6,000.

