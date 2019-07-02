7,500 sachets of chewing tobacco found hidden under curry puffs at Tuas Checkpoint
SINGAPORE: A total of 7,500 sachets of chewing tobacco were found hidden under curry puffs transported by a Malaysia-registered van at Tuas Checkpoint last Saturday (Jun 29).
The consignment was declared as curry puffs, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
Further checks, however, revealed sachets of chewing tobacco under the fried pastries.
Two Malaysian men, the 32-year-old driver and his 30-year-old passenger, were referred to the Health Sciences Authority for follow-up actions, ICA said.
“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security. ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contrabands," said the agency.