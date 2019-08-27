17 arrested for selling, possessing chewing tobacco in Little India and Jurong

SINGAPORE: Seventeen people have been arrested for selling and possessing chewing tobacco products in Little India and Jurong, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (Aug 27).

A total of 21,036 sachets of chewing tobacco were seized during the raids on Sunday and Monday by HSA and the Singapore Police Force. The tobacco had a street value of S$42,000, according to HSA.

Chewing tobacco seized at Little India. (Photo: HSA)

Two of the sellers caught were social visit pass holders and have been repatriated.



At Little India, officers found the chewing tobacco hidden under a metal plate along a pavement, as well as in a haversack on a shoe rack in a temple.



At Jurong, officers seized the chewing tobacco at a storage facility.



Chewing tobacco hidden in a haversack placed on a shoe rack at a temple. (Photos: HSA)

The suspects are currently assisting with investigations.



The two-day operation was the largest to date in curbing the selling of Khaini tobacco, with the highest number of sellers caught, said HSA.



Khaini is a type of chewing tobacco that is prohibited in Singapore. It consists of moist, dark brown tobacco leaves, mixed with slaked lime or spices.

The chewing tobacco seized at the storage facility in Jurong. (Photo: HSA)

"Chewing tobacco like Khaini, Gutkha and Zarda has been found to cause oral cancer and is prohibited under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act," said HSA.



Anyone convicted of importing or selling these products faces a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both. The penalties are double for repeat offenders.



Those found guilty of possessing, purchasing or using the products can also be fined up to S$2,000.