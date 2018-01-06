Chicken feat: SCDF officer saves rooster crossing the road near Central Fire Station

SINGAPORE: They call themselves "the life saving force" and that includes the lives of poultry, as seen in a video that has gone viral.

The clip, posted on Facebook on Friday morning (Jan 5), shows a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer saving a rooster from becoming roadkill in front of the Central Fire Station on Hill Street at 4.30am.

"I spotted the chicken exactly in the middle of the road and I thought of capturing (the situation)," said Mr Amaan Ullah Khan, a 23-year-old student from India who was cycling in the area at the time.

His video shows the rooster standing on the road and narrowly missing some cars as it scurries towards the pavement.





"They (the cars) had to slow down all of a sudden after seeing it on the road and it was running all around," Mr Amaan added.



He said that two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were observing the rooster from the gate of the Central Fire Station.

One of them stepped forward to pluck the animal to safety as the traffic halted when the traffic light turned red.

"One of them volunteered after he observed the traffic being affected," Mr Amaan said, adding that he had been worried for the rooster.



Channel NewsAsia has contacted SCDF for a comment.