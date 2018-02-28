SINGAPORE: A 7-year-old child was taken to hospital after an accident on Wednesday (Feb 28), involving a car and a taxi along Compassvale Drive.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at 7.17am about the incident. The child had minor injuries and was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, SCDF added.



The 7-year-old was a passenger in the car, police said.

A taxi and a car were involved in the accident on Wednesday (Feb 28) at a junction along Compassvale. (Photo: Johnson)

Photos showed the blue ComfortDelgro taxi near a curb in the middle of a junction and the car on its right side with its front smashed.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement