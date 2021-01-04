Child standing on window ledge of HDB flat in Hougang rescued by worker

SINGAPORE: A child standing on the window ledge of a public housing flat in Hougang was rescued by a worker in a boom lift on Sunday (Jan 3) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Monday that it received a call for assistance at Block 243 Hougang Street 22 at about 7.50am on Jan 3.

"A child who was standing outside the window of a third floor unit was rescued by a worker in a boom lift before SCDF's arrival," it said.

In a video circulating on social media and WhatsApp, the child is seen standing on the ledge outside the window of a flat, holding onto the laundry poles as a worker approaches in a boom lift.

At one point, the child lets go of one of the laundry poles.

When the worker reaches the child, he carries him off the ledge and onto the boom lift, to cheers and applause from onlookers.

SCDF said the child was assessed by a paramedic and was not taken to the hospital.

