Childcare subsidies to be reviewed

SINGAPORE: The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will be reviewing its preschool subsidy framework, announced Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee on Sunday (Jul 1).

Currently, monthly childcare subsidies range from S$300 to S$740. The amount a family receives depends on their household income.

Advertisement

When last reviewed in 2013, the framework saw an increase of at least S$100 in childcare subsidies.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to a community health and developmental screening event at Boon Lay, Mr Lee said the review will help to ensure that quality preschools remain accessible and affordable to families with young children.

During his visit, Mr Lee also interacted with families and volunteers. Jointly organised by ECDA and the Neighbourhood Health Service Kids (NHS Kids), the event offered a free, one-stop health screening to about 300 children in the area, including those under the KidSTART pilot.

This is part of a two-year programme by NHS Kids, funded by Temasek Foundation Cares, to support children and families who require assistance in the areas of child development, health and social care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 400 medical, nursing and social work students from local tertiary institutions have volunteered to provide the screening services, supported by staff from healthcare and social service agencies.