Caterer Chilli Api’s operations suspended after 82 people fall ill with gastroenteritis

SINGAPORE: Caterer Chilli Api was ordered to suspend operations from Sunday (Mar 14) after 82 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.

Fourteen of them have been hospitalised and are in stable condition, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who fell ill had consumed food prepared by Chilli Api Catering, located at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok North, between Mar 10 and 12.

"In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has issued a direction to suspend Chilli Api Catering Pte Ltd food business operations with effect from Mar 14, 2021, until further notice," said the authorities.



All food handlers working at the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens before they can resume work as food handlers.



The appointed food hygiene officers working at the premises are also required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications' Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before they can resume work as food hygiene officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The licensee is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.



In 2019, Chilli Api had its food hygiene grade cut to C after 24 employees of Jurong Polyclinic who consumed the food developed symptoms of gastroenteritis.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, saying it "will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act".



"In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, we would also like to advise members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets but to report to SFA," said the authorities.