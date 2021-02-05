Chin Swee Road death: AGC to proceed with murder charge against father of 2-year-old whose remains were found in a flat

The Attorney-General's Chambers added that it applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal of the murder charge against the girl's mother.

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will proceed with the murder charge against the father of a two-year-old girl whose remains were found in a Chin Swee Road flat in 2019, it said on Friday (Feb 5).

In a media statement, the AGC also said it had applied for a "discharge not amounting to an acquittal" of the murder charge against the mother of the deceased.

The girl was killed in March 2014, but her remains were found on Sep 10, 2019 in a flat at Block 52 Chin Swee Road.

The toddler's parents were charged with her murder a week later on Sep 17. The father was 31 years old, while the mother was 30. They cannot be named due to a gag order.

The couple have been remanded since June 2018 for unrelated offences.

In confirming that it would proceed with the murder charge against the father, the AGC on Friday added that he also faces 13 other criminal charges, including repeat drug consumption, rioting and failing to return to an approved institution.

"These charges will be stood down pending the resolution of the murder charge," said AGC.

A charge that is stood down is temporarily put on hold but the prosecution may revisit it at a later stage. It may then apply to proceed with the charge, take it into consideration for sentencing or withdraw it.

If found guilty of murder with common intention, the man could be sentenced to death or life imprisonment with caning.

MOTHER'S DEFENCE COUNSEL SEEKING DISCHARGE AMOUNTING TO AN ACQUITTAL

The AGC also said on Friday that it had applied for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal of the murder charge against the girl's mother,"after reviewing the facts and evidence of the case".

"Her defence counsel objected to the application and sought a discharge amounting to an acquittal instead,"said the AGC.

The matter has been adjourned to Mar 2, with the defence counsel indicating that he will be making representations on this issue in the interim, the AGC added.

The mother faces 12 charges, including wilfully neglecting to provide the deceased with medical aid, abusing three of her children over a period of time between nine months to a year, and perverting the course of justice by disposing of and concealing the deceased's body.

She is also charged with providing false information to public servants regarding the deceased and wilfully neglecting four of her children by leaving them without adult supervision, adequate food or water over the course of two days.

If found guilty of the above offences, she may be jailed and fined, with the most severe offence making her liable for up to seven years in prison and a S$20,000 fine.

The AGC on Friday reminded the public and media of the gag order, which restrains the publication of the name, address, photograph, evidence or any other thing likely to lead to the identification of the deceased or the accused persons.

Anyone found guilty of breaching a gag order may be jailed for up to 12 months.

"The public and the media are also advised to refrain from speculating or making any public comments on matters that may be sub judice, pending final determination by the courts," said the AGC.