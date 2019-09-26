Chin Swee Road death: MSF reviewing how social support network can be strengthened

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is reviewing how the network of agencies and community organisations can be strengthened, it said on Thursday (Sep 26), after the death of a two-year-old girl in a Chin Swee Road flat escaped notice for five years.



In a response to media queries, MSF said that the family at the centre of the murder case has had "various interactions" with agencies and community organisations over the years.

"The nature of these interactions with the family is relevant to ongoing criminal investigations," said MSF, adding that criminal proceedings have commenced.



The couple in the Chin Swee Road case – a 31-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife - were charged with murder last week.

They are accused of killing their two-year-old daughter in March 2014 in their flat at Block 52 Chin Swee Road.

The toddler's body was found on Sep 10 this year after police received a call for help there.



The man has been remanded for psychiatric observation, and his wife is serving a jail sentence of five years and two months for drug-related offences and theft.



MSF said on Thursday that it arranges alternative care for children referred to them by law enforcement agencies.

"If the authorities such as police or Central Narcotics Bureau during their operations come across children without alternative caregivers or if there are safety concerns, they will refer these children to MSF," it said in its statement.

"MSF works closely with community partners to ensure stable alternative care arrangements for these children."



The ministry had earlier said that the couple in the murder case has other children who are all under "stable alternative care arrangements".



It had said that it will "continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the children’s safety and welfare" and was working closely with the police.

