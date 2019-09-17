Chin Swee Road death: Couple charged with murdering their 2-year-old daughter in 2014

SINGAPORE: A couple was on Tuesday (Sep 17) charged with murdering their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in March 2014.

The 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order, are accused of killing their child at an eighth-storey flat in Block 52 Chin Swee Road.

The girl's remains were only discovered last Tuesday.

The parents have been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences.



According to court documents, both the man and woman have other drug charges, some of which are still pending. The woman was also previously convicted of theft.



The police said that they received a call for help at the flat last Tuesday at about 8.30pm.



When police officers arrived, they found human remains inside the flat. The remains were later established to be that of the child.

