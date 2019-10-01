Chin Swee Road death: Mother accused of killing daughter remanded for psychiatric observation

SINGAPORE: A woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter, with her husband as her accomplice, was ordered to be sent for psychiatric observation on Tuesday (Oct 1).

The 30-year-old woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order, appeared in the State Courts via video-link in the afternoon for a further mention of her case.

She appeared on the screen in glasses and in a white shirt with her name printed on it, listening through an interpreter.

The judge granted the prosecution's request to remand the woman for psychiatric observation at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for three weeks.

This came a week after her husband and co-accused was remanded for the same purpose.

District Judge Terence Tay ordered the woman to return to court via video-link on Oct 22.

The woman had been charged along with her husband for murder with common intention.

They are accused of killing their daughter in their flat at Block 52 Chin Swee Road, just across from the State Courts, in March 2014.

Police found the child's remains in the flat last month after receiving a call for help there.

The woman received the fresh charge about a week after being sentenced on Sep 9 to jail for five years and two months for drug charges and theft.

She faces the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted of murder with common intention.



The father is set to return to court via video-link on Oct 15.