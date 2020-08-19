China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi to visit Singapore: MFA

SINGAPORE: China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi will visit Singapore this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Wednesday (Aug 19).

Mr Yang, Director of China's Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and a member of the Communist Party Politburo, will be in Singapore from Wednesday to Friday.



This will be his first visit to Singapore in his current capacity, said MFA.



He will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

He will also be hosted to lunch by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and to breakfast by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.



Mr Yang is also scheduled to visit South Korea on Friday and Saturday to meet the country's national security adviser Suh Hoon in Busan.

