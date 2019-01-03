Third suspect nabbed over impersonation scam in which woman lost S$5.4 million

SINGAPORE: A third suspect has been arrested for a 2017 China officials impersonation scam that saw a woman lose about S$5.4 million, the police said on Thursday (Jan 3).

The 29-year-old Malaysian man was nabbed in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday with the help of Malaysian authorities and was brought to Singapore on Thursday.

According to the police, he is the third suspect arrested for the same case. Last year, Looi Yu Chong was arrested in January and Cha Kok Haw in May. Both men, who are also Malaysian, have been charged for money laundering offences, police said.

The latest suspect will be charged in court on Friday for dishonestly receiving stolen property. If convicted, he could be jailed up to five years and/or fined.



In November 2017, the 58-year-old victim in the scam was made to believe that she had to surrender her money to China officials in order to assist with criminal investigations.

She then handed her money to different strangers at various locations in Singapore over a week, police said. The suspects fled Singapore after committing the crime.

Director of Commercial Affairs Department David Chew said that the authorities will "exhaust all means" to nab criminals who fled Singapore after committing crimes here.



He added: "I would like to thank the Royal Malaysia Police for their strong support and assistance in arresting the accused in this case."

Separately in June last year, two Malaysian men were arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of China officials impersonation scams. Cash amount to S$590,000 was seized.

Police advised the public to take precautions when receiving unsolicited calls demanding money.

No government agency in Singapore would ever demand payment through an undocumented medium such as a telephone call, demand for payment to be given to unnamed persons, or request for personal banking information, police said.

"For foreigner residents receiving calls from persons claiming to be police officers or government officials from your home country, please call your Embassy/High Commission to verify the claims of the caller," police said.