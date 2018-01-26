China officials impersonation scam: Two Taiwanese men arrested

SINGAPORE: Two men suspected of impersonating China officials in a scam were arrested on Friday (Jan 26), police said in a news release.

The men, both Taiwanese aged 27 and 22, had allegedly cheated a woman of S$32,000.

On Thursday, the woman received a phone call from a man claiming to be from Interpol. He accused her of money laundering crimes and instructed her to withdraw all her money from her bank account and to give it to a man near Buffalo Road.



She then met up with the man as directed and passed him S$32,000.



When the man called her again to demand for more money, she became suspicious and lodged a police report on Thursday.



Police said that the men are believed to be involved in several other similar cases.

They will be charged in court on Saturday for dishonestly receiving stolen property. If convicted, they face up to five years in jail and a fine.